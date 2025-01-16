Fateh Day 7 Box Office: Sonu Sood's violent actioner continues to struggle; mints mere Rs 65 lakh

Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh, didn't hit the right chords with the audience. The stylish action drama, starring Sood in the lead role along with an ensemble cast, failed to show any momentum at the box office.

Fateh wraps first week at Rs 9 crore, no steam left

Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Fateh hits another low on its 7th day of release. The movie added Rs 65 lakh to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 9 crore net in India.

For the unversed, it was opened with Rs 2 crore. Further, the action thriller wrapped its opening weekend around Rs 6 crore, showing absolutely no growth on a daily basis. The movie crashed on its first Monday, where it collected Rs 70 lakh. Further, it maintained a steady run at the lower levels till Day 6, before showing another drop.

Fateh turns out to be a big disappointment; targets Rs 12 crore finish

The movie doesn't have much left to do at the box office. Though there will be a benefit of Cinema Lovers Day tomorrow, it won't change anything. Whatever collections the movie has made in the first week are aided by Buy-One-Get-One offers and other external tools.

The Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez's movie is expected to wrap its theatrical run at Rs 12 crore net in India. It will be a disaster at the box office. However, the film might have won over the audience during its digital release. It will be interesting to see how early makers decide to bring Fateh to OTT in order to recover some losses.

Box Office Collections Of Fateh Are Listed Below:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 2 crore Day 2 Rs 2 crore Day 3 Rs 2 crore Day 4 Rs 70 lakh Day 5 Rs 90 lakh Day 6 Rs 65 lakh Day 7 Rs 75 lakh Day 8 Rs 65 lakh Total Rs 9 crore

Fateh In Theaters

Fateh is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

