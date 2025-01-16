Game Changer Day 7 Hindi Box Office: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer maintains steady run; mints Rs 1.15 crore on Thursday

Game Changer, helmed by Shankar Shanmughan and starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, is crumbling at the box office. The political action drama continues to show a downward trajectory.

Game Changer hits new low; collects Rs 1.15 crore on Day 7

Backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer could add just Rs 1.15 crore to the tally on its 7th day of release. The total sum of the big-budget movie reached Rs 26.95 crore in its opening week at the Hindi box office.

It opened with Rs 7 crore on Day 1 and recorded its first weekend at Rs 20.65 crore net in Hindi. Further, it couldn't show much legs and started struggling to meet the respectable numbers. It crashed on the first Monday by recording a significant drop and collected around a mere Rs 1.75 crore on Day 4. Further, after maintaining a low, steady run, Game Changer hits a new low on Day 7.

Game Changer set to end with a disaster verdict; makers will face heavy losses

The movie didn't have much steam left. However, it will be interesting to see how it performs on Cinema Lovers Day tomorrow, where the ticket fares will be capped at subsidized rates.

The Ram Charan starrer needs to collect at least Rs 55 crore in Hindi in order to bag a successful verdict. However, the political action drama didn't show any sign of growth, which is a sign that it would end its theatrical run at a much lower figure. Ultimately, the tentpole Pan-India project will end up being a disaster at the box office and making a place among the huge loss-making projects.

Here's How Much Game Changer Has Collected:

Days Net Collections In Hindi Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 6.65 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Day 4 Rs 1.75 crore Day 5 Rs 2.45 crore Day 6 Rs 1.40 crore Day 7 Rs 1.15 crore Total Rs 26.95 crore in 7 days

Game Changer In Theaters

Game Changer is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

