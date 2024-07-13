‘Tauba Tauba’ fever grips Superstar Singer 3 as Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk grace show to promote Bad Newz; Watch PROMO

In the upcoming episode of Superstar Singer 3, themed "Namaste 90s," viewers are in for a treat as Vicky Kaushal will make a special appearance to promote his highly anticipated film, Bad Newz, alongside his co-star Ammy Virk.

Sony TV recently released a promo for this episode, showcasing the dynamic duo of Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk dancing to the popular track ‘Tauba Tauba,’ performed by the internationally acclaimed Punjabi artist Karan Aujla.

The episode promises to be a nostalgic celebration of the 90s, featuring lively performances and memorable moments as the stars engage with the young contestants and entertain the audience with their dance moves and charisma. The promo highlights the excitement and energy that Vicky and Ammy will bring to the show, making it a must-watch for fans of both the actors and the era.

While Vicky Kaushal performs his viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ hook-step, Ammy Virk joins in with Bhangra steps

Karan Aujla’s latest song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from the upcoming movie Bad Newz starring

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri have taken the nation dancing to its catchy beats.

The song has gained immense love and appreciation from the audience due to the dance moves, especially the hook steps. Social media influencers have been trying their best to dance to the song and imitate the viral footwork performed by Vicky in the song.

Both Vicky and Ammy will mark their presence in the singing reality show Superstar Singer 3 to promote their film. In the promo video, both the actors are seen dancing to the song along with all the contestants who were very adorably trying to imitate the same hook step.

While Vicky showed his electrifying moves, Ammy performed some popular Bhangra steps to the same song, and Ammy looked absolutely dashing.

Take a look at Sony TV’s post:

Vicky Kaushal dances with Neha Kakkar on ‘Phir aur kya chahiye’

Vicky Kaushal will be dazzling the stage by lip-syncing to his popular song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with contestant Shubh Sutradhar providing live vocals in the background. The video showcases Vicky's magnetic performance, where he sings and dances with judge Neha Kakkar, creating a magical moment on the show.

Neha cheers excitedly as Vicky approaches her, dedicating the song to her. He then twirls the singer, lifts her in his arms, and dances with her while singing, ‘Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye.’ This iconic Bollywood scene was perfectly recreated on the sets of Superstar Singer 3.

Take a look at Sony LIV’s post:

About Superstar Singer 3

Superstar Singer is a Hindi-language singing reality show in India aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Targeting children aged 7 to 15, auditions for the third season started in January 2024. The third season features Neha Kakkar as the Super Judge.

