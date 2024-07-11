EXCLUSIVE: Bad Newz actors Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk REVEAL film was earlier titled Raula, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Good Newz 2; share their favorite

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are coming up with Bad Newz which is sure to tickle many funny bones. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar, the comic caper is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie Good Newwz.

Ahead of their big release, the two dapper actors of the comedy film sat down with Pinkvilla for a fun chat wherein they spoke about the old titles of their upcoming movie. Read on!

Vicky Kaushal REVEALS Bad Newz was earlier titled Raula, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Good Newwz 2

Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk joined Pinkvilla at a gaming zone in Mumbai wherein they had a fun time playing and chit-chatting with us. When asked to share which one, among the earlier titles of Bad Newz, was their favorite, the Sam Bahadur actress shared, “For me, I think Bad Newz and I’m not being politicly correct.”

Backing his statement, he said, “That’s because I think we, generally as a team, reached that conclusion very happily that I think, the idea of being a spiritual sequel, it’s got its arc rather than being a Good Newwz 2 or whatever.”

He further added, “Also because the concept of the film is around pregnancy and a humorous story around it which was a concept in Good Newz as well. So, I think it’s a good continuation, in its spirit.”

The Dunki actor further stated that earlier there were multiple titles like Raula and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. But according to him, they have landed on a very good title. Explaining his point, Vicky added, “People know what we’re talking about and what kind of comedy to expect from the film. I think the fabric of the film is also somewhat similar to that zone.”

Talking about the movie, Kaushal stated that it’s a fully entertaining film that can be watched with family, friends, and lovers and the audience would have fun for two hours.

Ammy Virk shares his favorite title for Bad Newz

In the same exclusive interview, Ammy Virk shared his two cents on it. The 83 actor shared that he got to know about the film’s title when he was shooting in Punjab. “I was so happy to hear the titled Bad Newz, you can’t even think. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is also a good title but there was a reason to scrap it and we will speak about it in another interview. But overall for the film, Bad Newz worked perfectly.”

To this, Vicky added that one doesn’t share bad news with a smile. “But we wanted people to say Bad Newz with a smile. This one will bring a smile to your face,” he concluded.

Ammy Virk says calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Bahot hi kamaal bande hain'

The Punjabi actor also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and heaped praise on the Jawan actor. Ammy stated that SRK is an amazing human being. “Every person [actor] wants to become Shah Rukh Khan. I feel that if not SRK, the actor, we should become humble, kind-hearted, and lovely human beings like him. We always wish to become humble and lovely person like Shah Rukh,” he stated.

For the unaware, Bad Newz also stars Neha Dhupia and is set to release theatrically on July 19, 2024.

