Badass Ravi Kumar Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Himesh Reshammiya's movie takes a SOLID start; Gets public love

Himesh Reshammiya, who was last seen in Happy Hardy and Heer (2020), has made a comeback in theaters with his latest release, Badass Ravi Kumar. Touted as '80s type ki picture', the musical action comedy movie is a spin off of his 2014 film, The Xpose. The recently released film features Himesh reprising his role as Ravi Kumar. Badass Ravi Kumar is having a solid start at the box office.

Badass Ravi Kumar Enters With A Solid Opening; One Of The Most Anticipated Movies In 2025

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar has began its journey with a solid opening. Going by the current trends, Himesh Reshammiya-starrer is expected to open in the range of Rs 4 crore to Rs 4.5 crore. The musical action comedy movie has the potential to touch Rs 5 crore, provided it receives great on spot bookings on the first day.

Badass Ravi Kumar, which is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, has received public love for its release. It has huge expectations to change the weather of the now-dull box office which has had several underwhelmers last month. The retro action-comedy has clashed with Loveyapa along with the re-releases of Interstellar and Sanam Teri Kasam.

Badass Ravi Kumar Records 43k Tickets In Advance Bookings For Opening Day

Backed by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravi Kumar sold around 43,000 advance tickets in top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. It is an excellent business in pre-sales, considering it is a Himesh Reshammiya film.

Advertisement

Also starring Kirti Kulhari and Prabhu Deva, the recently released movie is expected to be a game changer in spoof genre in Bollywood. The spoof actioner has generated immense buzz through its over-the-top dialogues and catchy songs. If Badass Ravi Kumar receives strong word of mouth, it would be a successful venture.

Himesh Reshammiya has acted in nine movies in his career and all of them have been underperformers at the box office. Can Badass Ravi Kumar be his first hit? Only time will tell.

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

Badass Ravi Kumar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Himesh Reshammiya's film yet? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.