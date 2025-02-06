How's The Box Office Buzz: Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar; EXCLUSIVE advance booking update

Himesh Reshammiya is all set to mark his big comeback at the box office with his latest offering, Badass Ravi Kumar. The spoof actioner, directed by Keith Gomes, is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, February 7th. The movie is expected to make a big box office splash starting tomorrow, thanks to its phenomenal advance sales.

The advance booking of Badass Ravi Kumar is going strong. It has recorded excellent pre-sales, selling 34,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for the opening day, as of 7 PM on February 6, a day before its release.

The spoof actioner is expected to close its advance booking with around 45,000 admissions in the top chains. This will be a superb figure for such a controlled-budget movie.

The Himesh Reshammiya starrer has generated immense buzz on social media, thanks to its viral-worthy songs and over-the-top dialogues. The teaser and trailer worked big time, and the movie became a trending topic among cinephiles.

Moreover, songs like Dil Ke Taj Mahal and Tandoori Days have uplifted the buzz. Now, all eyes are on its reception tomorrow. If it manages to receive positive word-of-mouth and meets audiences’ expectations, it will likely sail through a successful theatrical run.

In addition to multiplexes, the movie is also registering good inquiries in mass centers. It has the potential to impress audiences in B&C centers. If walk-ins contribute, the movie could post a good opening of somewhere around Rs 5 crore. The opening weekend target for Badass Ravi Kumar is Rs 15 crore.

Made on a controlled budget, the movie has already recovered its production cost. Moreover, its P&A cost is also in check. This means that the movie has already entered the profitable zone. Whatever it collects at the box office will be pure profit.

However, the movie will need to trend well at the box office to secure a successful verdict. One must note that the hit/flop verdict solely depends on its theatrical performance. For the unversed, it is clashing with Loveyapa and the re-releases of Interstellar, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Padmaavat at the box office.

Are you excited for Badass Ravi Kumar? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.