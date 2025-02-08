Badass Ravi Kumar Day 2 India Box Office Trends: Himesh Reshammiya's movie HOLDS FORT after STRONG opening; To emerge 1st SUCCESS of 2025

Himesh Reshammiya is back in cinemas after five years with his latest action flick, Badass Ravi Kumar. Released on February 7, the musical action comedy film stunned everyone with its massive entry at the box office. On Day 2, Keith Gomes' directorial is holding fort and is expected to emerge as a first success of Bollywood this year.

Badass Ravi Kumar Grows Well On Day 2

Backed by Himesh Reshammiya Musicals, Badass Ravi Kumar opened with Rs 3 crore at the box office. Going by the current trends, Himesh Reshammiya-starrer is likely to earn Rs 4 crore on the second day. The action comedy has gained momentum due to public love and significant hype around its release.

Badass Ravi Kumar is facing a strong competition with the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. Himesh's film is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. If the spoof actioner continues to maintains its strong hold in the first week, it will be his biggest grosser till date.

Badass Ravi Kumar Is A Profitable Venture

Made on a controlled budget of Rs 20 crore, Badass Ravi Kumar is already a successful venture from financial perspective. Himesh Reshammiya's project has generated its revenue from ticket sales, digital platforms, music, and satellite rights. Touted as '80's type ki picture', the retro action comedy will act as a raindrop on the dry spell of the box office while emerging as the first success of 2025.

Badass Ravi Kumar is a spin off of his 2014 film, The Xpose. It also features Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in crucial roles.

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

