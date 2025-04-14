Bazooka Box Office Kerala 1st Monday: Mammootty's game thriller faces heat of Alappuzha Gymkhana; grosses Rs 1.35 crore on Ambedkar Jayanti
The Mammootty starrer Bazooka is facing the heat of Alappuzha Gymkhana's superlative box office trajectory. The movie clocked over Rs 10 crore in 5 days in Kerala.
Bazooka, starring Mammootty in the lead role, along with Gautham Vasudeva Menon, is showing a downward trajectory at the box office. The game thriller met with a mixed word-of-mouth, which hampered its business potential. After dominating the box office on its opening day, the movie faced the heat of Alappuzha Gymkhana's superlative box office performance.
Bazooka adds Rs 1.35 crore on Day 5; Cume crosses Rs 10 crore mark
Bankrolled by Yoodlee Films, the game thriller opened with Rs 3.25 crore on its debut day. The movie further witnessed a big drop and collected Rs 2.15 crore on Day 2. It, then, went onto facing continuous drops on Day 3 and Day 4 and added Rs 1.70 crore on each day.
As per estimates, the movie grossed around Rs 1.35 crore on Day 5 (Ambedkar Jayanti), taking the total cume to Rs 10.15 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Though these are decent collections, the downward trajectory is a big concern for the movie.
However, the Mammootty starrer is still the second most preferred movie in Kerala after Alappuzha Gymkhana. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs on the weekdays.
Day-wise box office collections of Bazooka in Kerala:-
|Day
|Gross Kerala Collection
|Day 1
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 2.15 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Total
|Rs 10.15 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
