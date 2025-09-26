Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 shows decent hold on 2nd Friday, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer crosses Rs 75 crore in India

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is performing decently at the box office. The courtroom comedy drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, opened with Rs 12.50 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs 71.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie entered the second weekend today by minting Rs 4 crore, crossing the Rs 75 crore net mark in India.

Jolly LLB 3 aims for 100 percent jump on the second Saturday

Bankrolled by Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 needs strong trends ahead to bag a Clean Hit verdict. It is expected to record a good jump of 100 percent tomorrow, on the second Saturday, followed by another spike on Sunday. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the movie will wrap its second weekend somewhere close to Rs 90 to 94 crore.

The movie is on track to enter the Rs 100 crore club. However, it needs a good hold post the second weekend. The courtroom comedy drama received a positive reception, but it still couldn't see the momentum it needed. One of the major reasons behind its underwhelming performance is low-key marketing and a comparatively weaker film than its previous two parts.

The lifetime collections of Jolly LLB 3 will depend on how it performs post the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari during the Gandhi Jayanti Weekend.

Box Office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 12.50 crore 2 Rs 19 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore(est.) Total Rs 75.50 crore (est.)

The fate of Jolly LLB 3 is very crucial for Akshay Kumar, as his previous few releases couldn't bag a Hit verdict at the box office. For the unversed, the dramedy marked his fourth release this year, following Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

