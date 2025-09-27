They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collections: Pawan Kalyan starrer holds well on Friday; Hits Rs 162 crore in 2 days

They Call Him OG held well on its second day in India, collecting Rs. 23.5 crore approx. That takes the two day running total to Rs. 112 crore domestically. Globally, the film has scored Rs. 162 crore, with USD 5.70 million coming from overseas.

The drop from first day is 75 per cent, which is quite steep but that’s normal trajectory for Telugu films, even more so now when the opening day is inflated with a large chunk of previews. In that context, the drop becomes irrelevant and it becomes about the absolute numbers, which are good. The film grossed Rs. 20 crore approx in the Telugu states, which gives the film a solid base to collect over the weekend.

The two day total in Telugu states is just shy of Rs. 100 crore mark. The four day weekend will aim for Rs. 140 crore or so, if the growth on Saturday & Sunday is strong, it may approach high 140s. From there, it should clear Rs. 200 crore, though we have seen films slipping after weekend this year, so the Monday hold will be something to look for.

Here’s a look at territorial breakdown of They Call Him OG

Area Gross Nizam Rs 40 crore Ceded Rs 13.25 crore Andhra Rs 42.75 crore Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Rs 96 crore Karnataka Rs 11.00 crore Tamil Nadu Rs 2.25 crore North India Rs 2.75 crore India Rs 112 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Top 100 crore plus Openers at Worldwide Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG takes 10th spot with Rs 131 crore