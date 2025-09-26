Box Office: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi’s They Call Him OG sets all-time record in previews, grosses Rs 30 crore

Pawan Kalyan's OG (They Call Him OG) has taken a banger opening at the box office. The action thriller, directed by Sujeeth, smashed over Rs 131 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming Pawan Kalyan's first-ever century opener and 15th Indian movie ever to achieve this feat. What's interesting is that OG set an all-time record in its domestic previews, surpassing every previous release by a huge margin.

They Call Him OG storms Rs 30.50 crore in paid premieres in India

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG debuted by grossing Rs 30.50 crore in its paid premieres alone at the Indian box office, with the majority of the revenue coming from the Telugu states. The Pawan Kalyan-led movie surpassed the previous record holders Chennai Express, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Previews were not a thing back then as only selective movies opted for it. However, seeing the immense business potential in the post-pandemic times, more tentpole movies are expected to continue the chain, making it a regular norm.

Top 5 biggest previews of all time at the Indian box office:

Rank Movies India Previews Box Office 1 They Call Him OG Rs 30.50 crore 2 Hari Hara Veera Mallu Rs 15.50 crore 3 Pushpa 2 Rs 15.00 crore 4 Stree 2 Rs 10.00 crore 5 Chennai Express Rs 9.00 crore

They Call Him OG worldwide premieres cross Rs 60 crore mark

Co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohanan, the movie has also witnessed solid premieres in the USA. It fetched USD 2.95 million in the US paid premieres, recording the 4th biggest previews of all time for a Telugu movie. The actioner remained only behind Pushpa 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD.

The worldwide premiere gross collection of They Call Him OG is somewhere around Rs 63.30 crore, which is a record figure for Pawan Kalyan. All eyes are now on The Raja Saab, the next big Telugu movie, which can challenge OG’s record.

