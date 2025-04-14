Akaal Extended Weekend India Box Office: Gippy Grewal's historical drama performs poorly in first four days

Gippy Grewal's latest release, Akaal, failed to impress the audience. The historical drama set in the 1840s is continuously witnessing drops, hinting at a disappointing end at the box office. Directed by Grewal himself, the epic drama was touted as one of Punjabi cinema's biggest bets this year; however, the box office trajectory depicted a sad story.

Akaal records a sorry weekend; collects Rs 3 crore in 4 days

After taking a low opening of Rs 80 lakh, the Gippy Grewal starrer added Rs 55 lakh on Day 2, followed by Rs 75 lakh on Day 3. As per estimates, the movie added another Rs 90 lakh to the tally on Day 4, wrapping its opening weekend of four days at just Rs 3 crore net in India.

This is a dismal result for such a heavy-budget movie. The historical drama was also released in Hindi-dubbed audio alongside its original Punjabi version, though it failed miserably at the box office.

Going by the trends, Akaal is all set to emerge as a big flop for the makers. It will wrap its entire theatrical run under the Rs 15 crore mark globally.

Akaal's day-wise India net box office collection so far:

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 80 lakh Day 2 Rs 55 lakh Day 3 Rs 75 crore Day 4 Rs 90 lakh Total Rs 3 crore

Akaal is in cinemas now

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

