Top Highest Opening Days in India: Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG Eighth

They Call Him OG opened with Rs. 88.50 crore approx on its opening day in India. That ranks as the eighth-highest opening day ever in the country, sandwiched between Jawan (Rs. 90 crore) and Devara (Rs. 87.50 crore).

The list of top opening days is now pretty much all Tollywood films, with eight out of the top ten belonging to the industry. This has to do with how the business operates in the home market of the Telugu states, which are heavily frontloaded. The states have a very high capacity when it comes to the number of screens. On top of that, now you have obscenely high-priced preview shows. All that makes it tough for other industries to compete as far as first-day records are concerned.

The other Telugu films in the list are all “pan-India” films, which have contributions from other languages and states. OG is pretty much all Telugu, with chillars coming from other languages. That once again underscores that with little to no footprint in most of the country, films with just the strength of the two states can dominate the nationwide list.

The Highest Opening Day Grossers in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 191.00 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 133.00 cr. 3 RRR 2022 Rs. 131.00 cr. 4 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 127.50 cr. 5 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 100.00 cr. 6 Salaar 2023 Rs. 94.00 cr. 7 Jawan 2023 Rs. 90.00 cr. 8 They Call Him OG 2025 Rs. 88.50 cr. 9 Devara 2023 Rs. 87.50 cr. 10 Saaho 2019 Rs. 86.50 cr. 11 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 84.50 cr. 12 Leo 2023 Rs. 77.00 cr. 13 Coolie 2025 Rs. 75.25 cr. 14 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 74.50 cr. 15 Animal 2023 Rs. 72.00 cr.

Some of the films listed above include previews, namely Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, They Call Him OG and Stree 2. For Baahubali 2, it was a minimal number, and even for Pushpa 2, previews were closer to 5 per cent of the total opening day. However, for OG, the previews are 35 per cent of the total opening day. The reporting norm in India is to report previews separately, but in Telugu states, it was reported as cume, given that the previews were seen as a replacement for benefit shows. However, if the previews keep getting bigger, to be honest they already are, it may be worth separating them from opening day totals for clearer record-keeping in the future.

