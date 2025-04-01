Bazooka release date, storyline, full star cast: All about Mammootty starrer action thriller film
Read this article to know everything about the upcoming Malayalam action thriller flick, Bazooka, which features Mammootty as the main lead.
Bazooka is an upcoming Malayalam action thriller set to hit the big screens in a few days. With the release date fast approaching, fans of Mammootty are eager to get the details about the film. Well, worry not, as we have got you covered.
Bazooka release date and star cast
Bazooka is going to be released in theaters on April 10, 2025. The movie is directed and written by Deeno Dennis, with production handled by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V. Abraham, Vikram Mehra, and Siddharth Anand Kumar. The film's cinematography is by Nimish Ravi, while the editing is done by Nishadh Yusuf and Praveen Prabhakar. On the other hand, the music is composed by Saeed Abbas.
Meanwhile, the film stars Mammootty as Vinod Menon and Gautham Vasudev Menon as ACP Benjamin Joshua IPS of Cochin City. Other notable cast members include Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, Anoop Menon, Sharaf U Dheen, Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Spadikam George, and Shammi Thilakan.
Bazooka runtime and certification
If reports are to be believed, the runtime of Bazooka is expected to be 2 hours and 30 minutes. However, an official update regarding the runtime and certification is still awaited.
Bazooka trailer and plot
The Bazooka trailer starts with Gautham Menon’s character, ACP Benjamin Joshua, who leads a strong team in Cochin City. The focus then shifts to Mammootty, described as someone “who is nobody, but definitely somebody who is important.”
A voiceover hints that the film revolves around a game with no clear distinction between good and evil, where the ultimate goal is salvation. Tension builds between Mammootty and Gautham’s characters, highlighted by witty exchanges. Action-packed scenes show Mammootty fighting goons and taking on a daring antagonist, while the trailer keeps the central plot under wraps.
Watch the trailer below:
Are you excited to watch Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon starrer Bazooka in theaters? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
