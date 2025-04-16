Bazooka Box Office: Why Mammootty starrer is underperforming in theaters

Bazooka Box Office: Mammootty is currently the biggest and the oldest of the lead superstars of Mollywood, i.e., the Malayalam film industry. The actor was last seen in his earlier 2025 release, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse. Recently, the actor was featured as the lead in the new release Bazooka, a Malayalam action-thriller film directed by Deeno Dennis.

Even though the film carried huge expectations among the trade as well as the general audience due to Mammootty’s star power, the film has not yet touched those expectations. Also starring Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film is made on a budget of Rs 28 crore. As for its theatrical performance, Bazooka was released on 10 April 2025 and has spent 6 days in its theatrical run till now.

Box office performance of Bazooka

On its 1st Tuesday, the film collected just Rs 65 lakh in Kerala, taking its 6-day total box office gross to Rs 10.95 crore from Kerala. As the film will be seen completing its first week in theaters, it isn’t showing any positive signs leading towards success. As of now, it seems like a loss-making venture at the box office.

Watch the Bazooka trailer

Why is Bazooka failing at the box office?

This underwhelming performance of this Mammootty starrer at the box office can be attributed to its box office rival Alapuzzha Gymkhana, a Malayalam sports film led by Naslen K. Gafoor. Also released on 10 April 2025, the film is made at a lower scale and budget than Bazooka, connecting with the audience through its content.

While this Khalid Rehma directorial is a success, it has also put a huge dent in the box-office performance of the Mammootty starrer. Made at a cost of Rs 12 crores, the film is eyeing a huge success. The total cume of the film in 6 days of its Kerala run stands at Rs 17.35 crore.

As for Bazooka, the film has also proven to be nothing extraordinary in the audience’s eyes, gaining negative to mixed word-of-mouth. In case the film was met with positive reception, it would have been a huge success too, probably bigger than Alappuzha Gymkhana as well.

Bazooka in Cinemas

Bazooka, starring Mammootty, continues to run in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

