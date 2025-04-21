Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Update: Naslen’s film turns Vishu 2025 champion with Rs 30 crore run

The Malayalam box office saw a vibrant clash with multiple releases lighting up the screens this Vishu season. Among them, the youthful sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Premalu fame Naslen K Gafoor, has turned out to be the festival’s biggest success story. Released on April 10 alongside Superstar Mammootty’s Bazooka and other films, the Khalid Rahman directorial has now grossed Rs 30.50 crore in collections across Kerala by the end of its second Sunday.

The film opened with over Rs 2.6 crores gross in Kerala after its April 10th release, collecting almost closer to Bazooka on its First Day, and continued to clock more than that number for the next 5 days, utilizing the long holiday weekend. Later on, it continued to collect more than two crores each passing day and is passing all the Monday tests and Second-weekend tests comfortably. While Vishu releases usually spark healthy competition, Alappuzha Gymkhana has taken a clear lead, not just in terms of numbers but also in how it has connected with audiences.



The film revolves around Jojo Johnson (played by Naslen), who starts boxing as a means to secure college admission, unintentionally pulling his friends into the sport. What follows is a chaotic yet humorous journey as they attempt to turn themselves into credible fighters. The characters are flawed, confused, and comical, but that’s exactly what makes them relatable. They’re not chasing gold medals or national glory. They’re just trying to find their footing, and that’s what’s struck a chord with the audience. The narrative’s strength lies in its underdog charm and how it flips the traditional sports drama template.

Alappuzha Gymkhana isn’t about one triumphant climax match. It’s about the camaraderie, the missteps, the accidental victories, and the personal growth of ordinary young adults. With realistic performances and a heavy dose of Kerala-flavored humor, the film has carved a niche for itself and emerged as the undisputed Vishu winner of 2025. All eyes are now on how far this crowd-pleaser will go in the coming weeks.

