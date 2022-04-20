Beast clocks Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu; Fifth Vijay film to do so

Beast eased off another 20 percent on Tuesday, grossing Rs. 4 crores approx at the Indian box office. The film concluded its first 7-days haul in India at just over Rs. 145 crores. The Vijay starrer crossed Rs. 100 crores in Tamil Nadu yesterday, making it the first movie since Master to hit the three digit figure. There are now nine Rs. 100 crore grossers in Tamil Nadu, five of them belonging to Vijay. In doing so, the movie also became the biggest grosser of the year in the state, overtaking Valimai.

The box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 58.50 crores

Thursday - Rs. 24.25 crores

Friday - Rs. 18.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 16.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 18 crores

Monday - Rs. 5.25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 4 crores

Total - Rs. 145.25 crores

The film grossed Rs. 2.50-2.75 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, which is just like Monday similar to Valimai. What that also means is that it will be going below Rs. 2 crore daily number in the state on Thursday if the trend similarity continues. That will probably put the film's chances of reaching Rs. 125 crores in doubt unless jump during second weekend are really good.

The territorial breakdown for two days box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 101 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 16.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 12.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 10.50 crores

North India - Rs. 5 crores

Total - Rs. 145.25 crores

