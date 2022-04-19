Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast Drops on Monday but avoids a Crash

Beast had a drop in collections on Monday, as it grossed just over Rs. 5 crores approx, taking its total to Rs. 141 crores approx. Now, this was seen coming with audience reception not being on movie's side, though, all things considered, isn’t actually the crash as was feared. Tamil Nadu is a very weekend heavy market and generally sees a drop in collections on weekdays, then a big surge on weekends and when you add mixed reception to that, there are always chances of a crash.

The film stayed over Rs. 3.50 crores in Tamil Nadu on Monday, which keeps it on course to go around Rs. 125 crores in the state. The Monday collections are over/under that of Valimai , that film added almost Rs. 30 crores to its total after Monday, but the difference between the two is that Beast had a bigger weekend by almost Rs. 30 crores. The film will be crossing Rs. 100 crores today, making it the first film since Master in January 2021 to hit the three-digit mark. Now there could still be bigger drops in the weekdays and the film will be hoping to stay above the Rs. 2 crores mark till Thursday, which will give it a shot at a good second weekend.

The box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 58.50 crores

Thursday - Rs. 24.25 crores

Friday - Rs. 18.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 16.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 18 crores

Monday - Rs. 5.25 crores

Total - Rs. 141.25 crores

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film was steady on Monday with not much drop coming from Sunday but the problem is that the collections are at very low levels, especially in Kerala which is generally a strong zone for Vijay. The film may crawl past Rs. 20 crores in AP/TS but there is hardly any share coming after day two, with the distributor share being less than Rs. 6 crores so far.

The territorial breakdown for six days box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 98.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 15.60 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 12.20 crores

Kerala - Rs. 10.25 crores

North India - Rs. 4.70 crores