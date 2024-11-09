Box Office: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 secures 51 percent showcasing in India in second weekend

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit among others is having a merry run at the box office. The movie started on an excellent note on Post-Diwali day and registered a staggering opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 100 crore net, despite clashing with an able film like Singham Again, and despite getting a lesser percentage of screens.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Secures 51 Percent Screens Showcasing Hindi Films In India, In Its 2nd Week

On the opening day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had got around 40 percent of the screens while its release rival Singham Again had got 60 percent. Over the course of time, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 started getting more and more showcasing and now, for the first time in its run, after a week of patiently waiting, it has the majority of the screens to play in. In the second weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is playing in 51 percent of the screens while Singham Again is playing in 49 percent of the screens.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Will Look To Establish Lead, Now That It Has Started Leading On A Day-On-Day Basis

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has clearly become the first preference for Hindi film exhibitors now. It is expected that the horror-comedy will now lead the cop-actioner on a day-to-day basis for the rest of its run. At the time of this article (9th November), the Ajay Devgn starrer is leading the Kartik Aaryan star-vehicle by a margin of Rs 9 crore. The lead will reduce over the weekend and we may actually have the horror-comedy in the lead from the third week.

Why Does Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Have An Edge Over Singham Again In Terms Of Verdict Despite Near Identical Collections?

Internationally, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are heading towards a near-identical finish. That means that it is the India collections that will determine which film has collected more than the other. The difference between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again is that the former is a smaller film in terms of costs and if both films end up having collections in the same range, it is advantage to BB3.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays at a theatre near you now.

