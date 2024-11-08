Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, alongside Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit has registered a good hold on its 8th day of release. The movie is heading to cross the milestone of Rs 200 crore mark in India in its second week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Marks Entry Into 2nd Weekend By Collecting Rs 8.75 Crore

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy movie entered the second weekend by collecting in the range of Rs 8.5 crore to Rs 9 crore net in India. The movie has ended its first week at an impressive figure of Rs 149 crore, among which a major chunk came from the opening weekend itself. Today, the movie comfortably passed the Rs 150 crore mark in India.

The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at Rs 157.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It will be interesting to see whether the movie records any major spike in collections on 2nd Saturday and 2nd Sunday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Set To Hit Rs 200 Crore Net Mark In Second Week

The Kartik Aaryan starrer is set to surpass the lifetime box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in a couple of days. Moreover, it will hit the Rs 200 crore net mark in India in its 2nd week. This is an encouraging figure to say so, in a major clash scenario with a mass action movie like Singham Again.

The holdover in the weekdays will determine how far it can go here on. As of now, both movies are likely to end their theatrical runs under Rs 250 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Are As Follows:

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 149 crore 2nd Friday Rs 7.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 157.75 crore net in 8 days in India

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. While Kartik is reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the second installment, Triptii has replaced Kiara Advani in the latest horror comedy. Vidya Balan, the original female lead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has returned to the franchise. Madhuri Dixit plays a crucial role in the film.

