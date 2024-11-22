Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collections Week 3: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy trends well; Collects Rs 228 crore in 21 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is doing well at the box office. On its 21st day, the movie collected Rs 1.55 crore net, taking its total cume to Rs 228.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 adds Rs 23 crore net in its 3rd week

After packing a solid punch of Rs 148.75 crore in its opening week, the Anees Bazmee directorial performed better than its rival release Singham Again, from the 2nd weekend onwards. The horror-comedy movie collected Rs 56.50 crore in its 2nd week, followed by Rs 23 crore in the 3rd week. The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at Rs 228.25 crore by the end of 3rd week.

It still has two weeks to stay in cinemas until the arrival of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 on December 5. The movie will add another Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore and end its theatrical run at around Rs 245 crore in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerges Kartik Aaryan's 6th Clean Hit

Despite facing a major clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerged as a Superhit at the box office due to its controlled cost. Had it been a solo release, the movie would have entered the Rs 300 crore club with flying colors.

Advertisement

Though a bigger hit was expected from the Kartik Aaryan starrer considering the blockbuster success of its previous instalment, these are decent results in a clash scenario. For the record, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is Kartik Aaryan's 6th Clean Hit venture after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The total box office collection of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, including all three installments, will be around Rs 472.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Fans are now awaiting the fourth installment of this popular horror-comedy franchise.

India's Net Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Second Week Rs 56.50 crore Day 15 Rs 4.5 crore Day 16 Rs 5 crore Day 17 Rs 6 crore Day 18 Rs 1.85 crore Day 19 Rs 1.90 crore Day 20 Rs 2.20 crore Day 21 Rs 1.55 crore Total Rs 228.25 in 21 days

Watch The Official Trailer Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

All About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment of its franchise. Released on Diwali (November 1, 2024), the horror comedy features Kartik Aaryan in dual roles as Ruhaan Randhawa, aka Rooh Baba, and Prince Debendranath. Triptii Dimri is cast as his love interest, Meera, and Prince Debendranath's wife. Madhuri Dixit plays Mandira and Princess Anjulika. Vidya Balan's dual characters are Mallika and Princess Manjulika.

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise Total Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan trilogy clock Rs 472 crore in India