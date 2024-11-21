Singham Again Week Three India Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor-starrer earns Rs 16 crore; Collects Rs 227.60 crore in 21 days

Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, has emerged as a semi-hit at the box office. Released on November 1, 2024, the big-budget film has finished three weeks since its outstanding opening day. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop actioner collected Rs 16 crore net in the current week in India.

Singham Again Mints Rs 16 crore in 3rd Week; Witnesses 37% Drop On Day 21

A day after a slight rise in earnings, Singham Again had a 37 percent drop on Day 21, as it earned Rs 1 crore net (Rs 0.95 crore exact) on the third Thursday. Now, the third-week collection of the cop drama stands at Rs 16.1 crore net in India.

Shetty's directorial experienced better earnings on the third Wednesday than it collected a day before, i.e. Tuesday. The growth from Rs 1.30 crore to Rs 1.45 crore was due to the election holiday in Maharashtra on November 20.

Rohit Shetty's directorial had a strong hold in the first week after its successful opening at the box office. In Week 1, Ajay's recent release earned Rs 163.75 crore net, followed by Rs 47.75 crore net in Week 2.

The cume India's net collection of Singham Again has now reached Rs 227.60 crore in three weeks.

Week Wise India Net Collection Of Singham Again Is As Follows:

Weeks India's Net Collections Week 1 Rs 163.75 crore Week 2 Rs 47.75 crore Week 3 Rs 16.1 crore

Singham Again Is Among One Of The Highest Diwali Grossers Of All Time

Singham Again continues to have neck-to-neck competition with its rival release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the ticket windows. Either of them will clinch the second spot in the highest-grossing film released on Diwali. Tiger 3, which earned Rs 260.25 crore net, still holds the first position on the list.

If released solo, Ajay Devgn's cop drama would have set the box office on fire and would easily grab the second position. Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff, it is expected to fetch Rs 240 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run.

Singham Again features Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka, the main antagonist in the cop actioner. It is the third installment of the Singham series and the fifth film of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

