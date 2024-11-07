Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Week 1 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's star vehicle grosses an IMPRESSIVE Rs 230 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, continues to run well at the box office. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the recently released movie has emerged as a clean hit. Despite being at loggerheads with big-budget film, Singham Again, the horror comedy has grossed Rs 230 crore worldwide.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Mints A Terrific Rs 230 Crore In 1st Week

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is inching towards Rs 300 crore at the global box office, despite it clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri-starrer is expected to touch Rs 250 crore during the second weekend itself. The collections are a testament of the love that the audiences have for the franchise.

Here's A Break-Up Of Week 1 Box Office Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Box office collections India Rs 148 crore net (Rs 177.5 crore gross) Overseas USD 6.25 million (Rs 52.5 crore gross) Total worldwide gross after week 1 Rs 230 crore

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Become Superhit In The Second Weekend?

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is Kartik Aryan's sixth clean-hit. Kartik previously had five successful movies in his career including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The recently released horror comedy is expected to emerge as a superhit if it keeps raking in the moolah.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa series has witnessed growth with every installments being released. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, Bazmee's latest helmer has opened infinite possibilities to look forward to the franchise.

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Released on November 1, 2024, the film also features Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in crucial roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the second part of the franchise introduced Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. Kartik has reprised his role in the latest installment as well.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.



ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collections First Wednesday: Kartik Aaryan led spooky-comedy continues victory run; Nets a good Rs 9.5 crore