Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Trends Day 4: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer holds decent on 1st Monday

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead, is doing well at the box office. The movie helmed by debutante Karan Sharma received mixed word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics.

Bhool Chuk Maaf eyes Rs 3.75 crore on its first Monday

Released on May 23, the movie collected Rs 7 crore on its opening day. It further registered growth and collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Day 3, wrapping the first weekend at Rs 28 crore net in India.

The movie is witnessing a decent occupancy on its first Monday and is looking to hit over Rs 3.75 crore today by the end of the day, bringing the four-day cume to Rs 31.75 crore net in India. These are early estimates based on its occupancy and trends on Day 4. Actuals will be shared in the night.

The movie clashed with Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii at the box office and maintained a good lead with a margin. However, one must note that Bhool Chuk Maaf benefits from multiple offers on ticket prices.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf will mark its OTT debut in the first week of June 2025. It will be interesting to see whether it can sustain itself in cinemas after its arrival on the streaming platform. If the movie continues to hold well for the next two weeks, it shall reach a respectable figure of Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

If Bhool Chuk Maaf succeeds, it will be another addition to the successful mid-size Bollywood movies this year following Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2 and Raid 2. Let's see how the movie performs in the coming days.

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

Bhool Chuk Maaf is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched the movie yet?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

