Box Office: A Minecraft Movie approaches USD 950M, likely to miss billion mark but still leads 2025 Hollywood chart

A Minecraft Movie continues to leave a mark at the global box office, edging closer to the USD 950 million milestone. While it now appears unlikely to reach the coveted billion-dollar mark, the Jared Hess-directed video game adaptation remains the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025 so far.

Based on Mojang Studios’ massively popular sandbox game, A Minecraft Movie released in early April to mixed reviews but exceeded commercial expectations thanks to a robust reception from younger audiences. Despite a lukewarm 48 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a modest 5.7/10 rating on IMDb, the film received an 86 percent audience approval and generated buzz around sequences like the much-anticipated chicken jockey moment.

Starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, the film has so far collected around USD 940 million worldwide, with USD 420 million from domestic markets and another USD 520 million internationally. The theatrical run began slowing down after Warner Bros pulled the film from over 1,300 US theaters to accommodate its more recent releases. Its recent availability on PVOD platforms has also impacted its box office momentum.

Despite missing the million-dollar mark, A Minecraft Movie is a massive win for WB, as before this title, the studio was struggling with the underperformance of Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson and helmed by Bong Joon Ho.

A Minecraft Movie now ranks among the top 70 highest-grossing films of all time globally and sits among the studio’s 10 most successful theatrical endeavors ever. Had it crossed the billion-dollar threshold, it would have marked the second billion-dollar outing for both Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Momoa (Aquaman).

Adding to its success, the film is slated for a physical media release on June 24, with Blu-ray, DVD, and a limited edition Steelbook version hitting the market. Bonus content includes featurettes like Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party and Block Beats, offering fans a deeper look into the film’s production and soundtrack.

Looking ahead, a sequel to A Minecraft Movie has been announced, with Warner Bros co-chairs recently confirming that plans for a follow-up are in motion, suggesting the studio is eager to turn the film into a franchise.

A Minecraft Movie remains available in select theaters in the US and internationally for those interested.

