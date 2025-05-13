Box Office: Kesari Chapter 2 turns 55th success for Akshay Kumar; will Housefull 5 continue the streak?

Akshay Kumar has been having a rough patch over the last few years. However, 2025 is shaping up well for the actor as his latest outing, Kesari Chapter 2, emerged as a successful venture. Released on April 18 on Good Friday, Kesari Chapter 2 worked well with the urban-centric audiences and has completed 25 days of its theatrical run.

While the movie is now in its final legs, it has officially grabbed the verdict of success. Interestingly, the Karan Singh Tyagi-directed movie turned out to be the 55th success for Akshay Kumar in his entire filmography till now. The film has grossed around Rs 133 crore at the worldwide box office and is expected to wind up its global run under the Rs 150 crore mark.

On the domestic front, Kesari Chapter 2 collected around Rs 85 crore net in 25 days. It will add Rs 3 to 5 crore more before wrapping its theatrical run somewhere around the Rs 90 crore mark.

However, this is not an ideal ending for an Akshay Kumar movie. Given the strong word-of-mouth, it would have easily collected Rs 200 crore in the pre-COVID times. However, as times changed, the movie-watching experience also changed. That's the major reason why Kesari Chapter 2 is not hitting the Rs 100 crore net mark in India, despite rave reviews.

Nevertheless, Akshay Kumar has a lot to offer this year. While Sky Force won him praises and appreciation, Kesari Chapter 2 emerged as a successful venture; all eyes are now on the fate of his next release, Housefull 5. For the unversed, the 5th instalment of the Housefull franchise is slated to hit the screens on June 6.

If the mad-cap comedy meets with positive reception, it will mark the perfect comeback of Superstar Akshay Kumar at the box office. The Housefull 5 trailer is about to release in a couple of days. Let's see how the movie performs.

