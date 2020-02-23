Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal’s horror flick sees slight growth on 1st Saturday

After raking in Rs 5.1 crores at the box office on Friday, Bhoot witnessed a slight growth of 10 per cent on its first Saturday.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Report: Vicky Kaushal had an exciting 2019 at the box office, but looks like his first film of 2020 -- Bhoot is off to a slow start. After raking in Rs 5.1 crores at the box office on Friday, Bhoot witnessed a slight growth of 10 per cent on its first Saturday. Bhoot released on Friday which was also a holiday for Maha Shivratri. Hence, the box office collection of Bhoot benefited from the holiday in North India and partial holiday in other parts of the country.

According to a report in Box office India, Bhoot collected Rs 5.50 crore nett on day 2 i.e Saturday to take its total to Rs 10.50 crore nett. While it should have collected more given the holiday and Vicky Kaushal's massive fan following, the film lies in the horror genre which is not everyone's cup of tea.

As for Sunday, Bhoot should ideally perform well and hopefully rake in more money than Saturday. Bhoot also has received some serious competition from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which has made almost double the box office business in just two days. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a special role

The first two day business of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot is as follows:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 5 crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 5.50 crore

Total: Rs 10.50 crore

Credits :Box Office India

Read More