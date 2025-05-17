Bollywood Newswrap, May 16: Aamir Khan's GF Gauri's romantic gesture, Katrina Kaif's adorable b'day wish for Vicky Kaushal and more

Aamir Khan has finally opened up about his ladylove, Gauri Spratt. Recently, the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur pulled off a lovely gesture for the Lagaan acto,r which won hearts online. As Vicky Kaushal celebrated his birthday on May 16, 2025, his wife, Katrina Kaif, showered love on him online.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 16, 2025:

Advertisement

1. Aamir Khan's GF Gauri Spratt arrived to receive him at the airport

A couple of days ago, Aamir Khan flew to an unknown location to fulfill his work commitment. Upon his return to Mumbai, Mr. Perfectionist was greeted with a love surprise at the airport. The superstar’s ladylove, Gauri Spratt, came to receive him, proving that she is a full-on romantic.

2. Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Bollywood’s handsome hunk, Vicky Kaushal, turned a year older on May 16, 2025. On his special day, his wife, Katrina Kaif, took to her Instagram handle and dropped a lovely selfie. The picture features half-faces of the happy couple. In the caption, she penned, “Happy Vicky Day,” accompanied by a love-struck and cake emoji.

3. Vikrant Massey to lead Karan Johar’s Dostana 2

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Karan Johar has locked Vikrant Massey to lead Dostana 2 with actor Lakshya. An insider told us, “Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for a while, and the makers have cracked a perfect script that can carry the franchise forward in a progressive manner. Dostana 2 will feature Vikrant Massey with Lakshya, and will mark the launch pad of a debutant as the female lead. The makers are aiming to take the film on floors in January 2026, and release in the end of next year.”

Advertisement

4. Ananya Panday recalls being trolled at 18-19 for being skinny

In an interview with Lilly Singh, Ananya Panday revealed that when she started out, she was 18 or 19 years old and very skinny. “Everyone used to kind of make fun about that. They were like, ‘Oh, you have chicken legs,’ ‘You look like a matchstick,’ ‘You don't have tits,’ and ‘You don't have an a**.’ So that was what it was first,” the Call Me Bae diva stated.

5. Rani Mukerji reunites with Shah Rukh Khan on King

Another great development reported by Pinkvilla about Shah Rukh Khan’s King is that Rani Mukerji has joined the cast. A source shared with us that the two superstars are now all set for a reunion. “Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film,” revealed the insider.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: The Royal's Vihaan Samat is 'chipku' and 'aashiq' in love; reacts to dating rumors with Radhikka Madan