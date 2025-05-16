Diwali glows to Christmas cheer: 5 times birthday boy Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dished out couple goals with festival celebrations

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They never fail to set relationship goals with their support and affection for each other. The duo have embraced each other’s culture and traditions beautifully, and their heartwarming festival celebrations are proof of this fact. On the special occasion of Vicky’s birthday today, May 16, 2025, let’s take a look at five times they radiated love with their Diwali glows, Christmas cheer, and more.

1. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s first Christmas after marriage

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021. On the first Christmas after their wedding, the former shared an adorable picture from their celebration. Vickat were seen hugging each other tightly and sporting big smiles as a decorated Christmas tree stood behind them.

The Chhaava actor playfully captioned his Instagram post, “Meri Christmas! (My Christmas),” referring to his wife wrapped up in his arms. This is one thing that has stayed constant over the years as all of their Christmas photos show them in a warm embrace.

2. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s first Lohri after marriage

Just a month after their first Christmas as a married couple, Vicky and Katrina celebrated another first with Lohri. Their joy is unmissable in the picture shown below. Vicky is seen with an arm around the Tiger Zinda Hai actress’ shoulder as they look at the bonfire. Their cozy jackets added to the warm atmosphere.

The caption of the post simply said, “Happy Lohri!”

3. Vicky Kaushal’s Diwali with ‘Ghar ki Lakshmi’ Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal melted the hearts of the fans with his post on Diwali 2022. He shared a picture in which only his and Katrina Kaif’s backs were visible as they did the Lakshmi puja. The actor was seen holding his wife gently. They were dressed in ethnic outfits, embracing the festive vibe. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Vicky’s caption.

He wrote, “Ghar ki Lakshmi ke saath Lakshmi puja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se shubh deepawali (Lakshmi Puja has been done with the Lakshmi of the house. Happy Deepawali to all of you from our side).”

4. Karva Chauth with family

Vicky and Katrina have also created some heartfelt bonds with each other’s families. One proof of this was the latter’s post on Karva Chauth last year. Kat shared some cute moments with her mother-in-law and also took her blessings. The family selfie featuring the actress with her husband, in-laws, and sister Isabelle Kaif was pure goals.

5. Latest Holi filled with colors

Coming to this year’s Holi celebrations, Vicky and Katrina enjoyed wholeheartedly with their loved ones. They twinned in white outfits with colors smeared on their faces. Vicky’s parents, brother Sunny Kaushal, and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif joined in the fun.

Katrina’s caption read, “Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi (Happy Holi to all of you from our side)!!!” Netizens couldn’t help but shower love on the family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava. He is currently shooting for Love & War and also has Mahavatar in his lineup. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif last starred in Merry Christmas. She has Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline but there’s no update on when it will go on floors.

Pinkvilla wishes Vicky Kaushal a very happy birthday!

