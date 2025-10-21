Bison Box Office Collections: Set to Emerge a HIT showcasing an Excellent Trending

Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan is set to be a HIT, with the film showcasing an impressive trajectory at the box office. The film already saw good growth over the weekend and yesterday drove up a notch, jumping nearly 30 per cent from its Sunday business. The Dhruva Vikram starrer grossed Rs. 7.50 crore approx on Monday in India, taking its four-day running total to Rs. 20.75 crore approx.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Bison Kaalamaadan in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 3.40 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 5.60 cr. Monday Rs. 7.50 cr. Total Rs. 20.75 cr.

Nearly all of the business for the film is coming from Tamil Nadu, with minimal contribution from other regions, although they are quite good as well. The film has grossed Rs. 19 crore approx in Tamil Nadu so far, with Monday being more than two times its opening day. The film is eyeing a first week of Rs. 30 crore plus in the state, and from there it could aim for Rs. 50 crore plus final.

Dhruva Vikram made his debut in 2019 with the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, Adithya Varma. That film didn’t do well, and then his next two films, which included a scrapped remake of Arjun Reddy, debuted digitally. Bison marks his first theatrical release after over half a decade, and he is finally going to taste a HIT.

The Territorial Breakdown for Bison Kaalamaadan is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 19.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.25 cr. Total Rs. 20.75 cr.

