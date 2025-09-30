EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Part One edit locked; VFX work begins in full swing

Over the last few years, Pinkvilla has been the first to report exclusive news on the Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana, which rides on a stellar star-cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol among others. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra, and is easily the most awaited film of Indian Cinema, mounted on an unheard budget to provide an uncompromised cinematic experience to the audience. As the film is gearing up for a Diwali 2026 release, Pinkvilla has got an exclusive update on this epic tale celebrating triumph of good over evil.

A source shares, “While the shooting for Ramayana: Part One was wrapped up way back in June 2025, director Nitesh Tiwari has locked the edit for the first instalment. They have frozen the run time, and locked the line-up for the saga. The first round of VFX is also done, and the team has now taken the final edit for prolonged round of post-production.” The source further informs that Namit Malhotra and his team are investing over 300 working days on just the VFX.

“The intent is to lock the final cut of Ramayana: Part One by Summer 2026, for a Diwali release. The makers will have a prolonged marketing planned, with assets at regular interval all through next year, as Ramayana is undoubtedly the biggest Indian film of the year. While the first part will be locked completely by Summer 2026, the shooting for second installment is also expected to conclude by mid next year and then get into the post-production stage,” the source adds.

Around 75 percent of the post-production work on Ramayana: Part Two will be completed before the release of Ramayana: Part One. “It’s a sign of confidence from Namit Malhotra on the world of Ramayana. He is leaving no-stone unturned to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience,” the source concludes.

Talking of Ranbir Kapoor, the actor is presently shooting for Love and War, which is expected to wrap up in January 2026. He is also committed to do Dhoom 4 for Yash Raj Films, which is currently in the pre-production stage and the film is looking to go on floors towards the end of 2026. He might do another film between Ramayana 2 and Dhoom 4, though there is no clarity on what could it be. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

