Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of De De Pyaar De 2, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Entering the tracking in “Pinkvilla Predict” this week is De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn. This is also the final forecast for Diwali releases, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which are releasing tomorrow.

De De Pyaar De 2 (14/11/2025)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 7-10 crore

Sequel to 2019 rom-com De De Pyaar De, which performed decently well at the box office, collecting Rs. 95 crore nett in India. That film opened to Rs. 8 crore. However, those were better times at the box office, especially for films in this zone, which, post-pandemic, have been struggling due to erosion of theatrical base by digital. The top first day for a film in this zone lately has been Rs. 14 crore by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar in 2023, aided by a partial holiday and a hit soundtrack.

The trailer released last week was good, and the reception to it seems quite good as well.

Ajay Devgn starrer sequels like Drishyam 2 and Raid 2 have fared well at the box office, although the brand value to DDPD is not at the level of those two, especially the former.

Other Updates

The forecast for Diwali releases remains unchanged. You can read the Diwali box office preview here.

Thamma pre-sales don’t show much of the urgency, but they are enough for it to hit the forecasted Rs. 20 crore mark with a better movement in current sales tomorrow.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has good pre-sales and can score a double-digit opening day. However, it has failed to secure the best showcase that it could have, especially in single screens. If the film misses Rs. 10 crore first day, it will be down to showcasing.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release Date Title Low-End Forecast High-End Forecast Pinpoint Forecast 21/10/2025 Thamma Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. 21/10/2025 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. 31/10/2025 The Taj Story Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.25 cr. 07/11/2025 Haq Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 14/11/2025 De De Pyaar De 2 Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Haq