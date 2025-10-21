Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Twitter Review: Could Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer manage to impress audience?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri, released today during the Diwali festive weekend and has already sparked discussions on social media. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the romantic drama delves into love, obsession, and heartbreak, creating an emotional journey that has resonated with audiences.

The film follows a couple deeply in love, whose lives are shattered by a tragic event, testing their bond and pushing them through intense emotional turmoil. Twitter reactions show that the performances of the lead actors are being widely appreciated. Harshvardhan Rane’s portrayal of a man caught between love and loss has been called “deeply intense” and one of his finest performances. Sonam Bajwa, playing a woman torn between love and resentment, has also been praised for balancing grace with emotional depth.

Fans praise music and dialogue as standout elements

One of the most talked-about aspects of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is its music. Tracks like Mera Hua have already gained attention for complementing the film’s emotional tone. A fan noted, “Music is its USP. It’s genuinely good,” stating how the soundtrack enhances the storytelling. Dialogue writing has also been highlighted, with Twitter users describing the conversations as “a little more than enough poetic,” adding to the movie’s romantic essence.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Some reactions mentioned the pacing of the film, saying, “More serial than cinema. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat really said 1000 episodes in 2 hours,” hinting that certain parts felt elongated. Despite this, the emotional core and performances appear to be keeping viewers engaged.

Industry observers and fans are already speculating about the box office. One Twitter post read, “It’s hard to predict the lifetime business at the moment but two things are clear – a) It’s a sure-shot SUPERHIT; b) It’ll start getting more screens & shows from multiplexes in the coming days.” The buzz around Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s first on-screen pairing has also contributed to the anticipation.

Ahead of the release, Harshvardhan addressed changes demanded by the CBFC as per Times of India, saying, “I stand by CBFC policies as they are meant to safeguard our cultural values and avoid any unintentional harm to Indian sensibilities. If they believe the word Raavan should be replaced with villain, I completely support their decision. As for the audience, if a film isn’t great, even a U/A certificate can’t save it. But if it’s a good film, the audience will turn it into a superhit.”

With compelling performances, heartfelt music, and an emotional storyline, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has become one of the most talked-about Diwali releases this year. Fans and critics alike are praising the film’s romantic drama, making it a must-watch for audiences this festive season.

ALSO READ: Thamma Twitter Review: Read 9 tweets before watching Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer