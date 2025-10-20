Asrani passes away: Akshay Kumar feels ‘speechless’ after Haiwaan co-star’s passing, ‘Bahot pyare insaan the…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025, after suffering from a prolonged illness. Now, his frequent collaborator and co-star, Akshay Kumar, has expressed his heartfelt condolences and extended kind words in memory of the legendary actor.

Akshay Kumar expresses heartfelt condolences for Asrani

Taking to his social media handle, Akshay Kumar shared that he was speechless upon hearing about Asrani's death. In a brief note, the Housefull actor said he was deeply saddened by the loss, recalling how they had shared a warm hug just a week earlier on the sets of Haiwaan. He described the veteran actor as a kind-hearted person with legendary comic timing.

Akshay further reflected on their collaborations, mentioning that from his classic films like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, and Welcome, to their yet-to-release ventures Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, he had worked with and learned a great deal from the late performer. He called it an immense loss to the industry and offered his prayers, thanking Asrani for giving audiences countless reasons to laugh.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s condolence note here:

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also expressed his condolences through a post on social media. He shared that he had grown up watching the late actor's incredible comic timing and charisma, calling him a true icon of Indian cinema.

Dhawan added that Asrani's legacy would live on forever and offered his condolences to the actor's family and fans.

More about Asrani’s demise

Bollywood actor Asrani was announced to have passed away on October 20, 2025. Reportedly, his nephew Ashok confirmed the news, marking the loss of a veteran performer whose contribution to Indian cinema spanned decades.

According to reports, the actor had been admitted to a hospital in Juhu for the past four days, where he was diagnosed with fluid in his lungs, which eventually led to his passing.

Asrani had reportedly wished for a private funeral, requesting that his death not be turned into a public event. Honoring his wishes, his family conducted the final rites at the Santacruz Crematorium earlier in the day.

While an official statement from his family is yet to be released, sources suggest that a prayer meet may be organized soon.

