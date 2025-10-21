Veteran actor Asrani’s last Instagram post goes up shortly before his passing at 84

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. The actor breathed his last at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. His manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, confirmed the news to ANI, saying, “Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew.”

The actor’s last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium, attended by close family members. Fans and colleagues from the industry have been mourning the loss of one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic comedic talents.

Asrani’s last post before his passing

In a touching turn of events, Asrani’s Instagram Story earlier in the day showed a cheerful Diwali greeting, just hours before news of his passing broke. The post, shared around 2 PM, featured festive wishes, leaving fans heartbroken when they later learned of his death at 3 PM.

Here’s a look at Asrani’s illustrious career in Bollywood

With a career spanning over five decades, Asrani appeared in more than 350 films and became one of Bollywood’s most loved character actors. Known for his perfect comic timing and expressive acting, he played unforgettable roles in classics such as Mere Apne, Koshish, Bawarchi, Parichay, Abhimaan, Chhoti Si Baat, and Rafoo Chakkar.

His portrayal of the jail warden in Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 blockbuster Sholay remains an iconic moment in Indian cinema. The scene continues to be a popular cultural reference even decades later.

Asrani also explored writing and direction during his career. In 1977, he wrote, directed, and acted in Chala Murari Hero Banne, which received critical appreciation. He later directed Salaam Memsaab (1979) and continued contributing to Gujarati cinema, where he enjoyed similar popularity.

Asrani is survived by his wife Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple had no children. His passing marks the end of an era for Bollywood comedy and character acting, leaving behind a legacy cherished by generations of movie lovers.

