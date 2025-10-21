Thamma Twitter Review: Read 9 tweets before watching Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Bollywood’s Diwali treat, Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is creating a buzz on social media. Released today, the horror-comedy is one of the two major Hindi releases this festive weekend, and early viewers are calling it a complete entertainer.

Produced by Maddock Films, Thamma marks the fifth installment in the studio’s popular Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU), which includes hits like Stree, Bhediya, Roohi, and Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film explores a new branch of Indian folklore, this time linked to vampire myths, while staying rooted in emotion and family-friendly fun.

What Twitter users are saying about Thamma

Soon after its release, moviegoers shared their excitement on X (formerly Twitter). Many described Thamma as a “perfect Diwali watch,” praising its mix of humor, horror, and drama. One user noted that while the first half sets up the narrative slowly, the second half delivers a gripping payoff.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Rashmika Mandanna’s performance has been particularly appreciated, with audiences calling her natural and heartfelt. Ayushmann Khurrana’s comic timing and ability to balance humor with fear also received positive attention. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance was described as unpredictable, while Paresh Rawal’s comic timing added a lighter touch to spookier scenes.

The film’s music and background score are also being praised for enhancing both tension and fun. Viewers credit director Aditya Sarpotdar for maintaining the delicate balance between fear and laughter, a signature of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy style.

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Social media posts reveal that audiences are loving the cameo appearances and references to the larger Horror-Comedy Universe. Varun Dhawan’s brief cameo as Bhediya drew excitement, while a teaser for the upcoming MHCU installment, Shakti Shalini starring Aneet Padda, generated curiosity among fans. Many are expressing pride and anticipation for the new film, calling it a promising continuation of the franchise.

Overall, Thamma is being hailed as a “total entertainer” with a blend of humor, horror, and Indian folklore. Early reactions indicate that families and friends can enjoy the film together, making it a high-energy Diwali gift. With standout performances, clever storytelling, and effective direction, Thamma is set to be a major hit this festive season.

