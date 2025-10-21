Saiyaara star Aneet Padda to lead Maddock horror-comedy Shakti Shalini; Release set for December 24, 2026

Aneet Padda, who impressed audiences with her 2025 hit Saiyaara, has been officially confirmed as the lead in Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. The announcement came through a special video attached to the theatrical release of Thamma, the Diwali 2025 release starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

This confirmation marks Aneet’s first entry into the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which began with Stree (2018) and includes hits like Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024). The franchise has been praised for blending humour, suspense, and supernatural elements, and Shakti Shalini is expected to continue this successful formula.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Aneet replaces Kiara Advani, who was initially approached for the role but later stepped away. Maddock Films had previously clarified that all casting reports were speculative and urged fans to wait for official updates. With Aneet now confirmed, all rumours about the lead role are settled.

Here’s what to know about the release

Shakti Shalini is now scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, strategically planned to coincide with the holiday season and attract a wider audience. The film was earlier expected in 2025 when Kiara Advani was attached. With Aneet leading the cast, fans can expect a fresh take on the franchise’s signature mix of comedy, horror, and thrills.

Online speculation also suggests that Aneet may make a cameo in Thamma’s end-credit scene as Shakti Shalini, giving audiences an early glimpse of her character. 2025 has been a breakthrough year for Aneet, and joining the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe offers her a platform to explore a new genre while building on her career momentum.

Upcoming films in the Maddock horror comedy universe

Next year, fans can look forward to three more releases from the franchise: Shakti Shalini, Chamunda, and Bhediya 2. Stree 3 is planned for 2027, followed by Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosara Mahayudh in 2028. Prominent actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sharvari, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Ayushmann Khurrana are part of this cinematic universe, with more stars expected in upcoming films.

With Aneet Padda leading Shakti Shalini, the stage is set for another exciting chapter in India’s own Marvel-style horror-comedy saga. Fans eagerly await the official first look and teaser for the film.

ALSO READ: Thamma Twitter Review: Read 9 tweets before watching Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer