EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana in Tehran director Arun Gopalan’s next

Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla reported that John Abraham is set to reboot the Force franchise with Bhav Dhulia as the director. Soon after, it was revealed that Meenakshi Chaudhary has signed on as the female lead of the film and the makers are aiming to take it on floors towards the end of 2026. And now, we have another exclusive and exciting update for all John Abraham fans. According to sources close to the development, John Abraham is in advanced talks with the director of Tehran for a film set against the backdrop of Mahabharata.

A source shares, “John Abraham has been discussing a film set against the backdrop of Mahabharata but in the modern era. Director Arun Gopalan (Tehran Fame) has developed a script of Mahabharata in the modern era, and John is bowled over by the screenplay and vision that Arun has for to adapt the greatest story of all time in the modern times.” The source further informs that the John is expected to play the part of Duryodhana in this film.

“The film is tentatively titled Duryodhana, and will roll in the middle of 2026. It will be produced by John Abraham and Sandeep Leyzell, and the pre-production work will begin by early next year, with the intent to go on floors around June 2026,” the source adds.

John Abraham is simultaneously reading multiple other scripts, and has also kept some under the development at his own banner. “John is focusing on high concept action films, and wants to do things that provide a new experience to the cinema-going audience. More on his slate of films will be revealed in due course of time,” the source concludes.

John and Arun have worked together on Tehran, which recently released on the digital world winning appreciation from the viewers. Their next is being designed for the big screen. John is also doing the Rakesh Maria biopic with Rohit Shetty, scheduled to release in 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

