Dude Box Office Collections: Scores its Best Day of Run on Diwali, Nearing 50cr in India

Tamil film Dude recorded the best day of its box office run yesterday, on Monday, thanks to the Diwali holiday. The film grossed nearly Rs. 13 crore at the Indian box office, pushing its total gross to Rs. 49 crore approx. The film will continue to enjoy the Diwali boost for the next couple of days. The first week is projected to reach around Rs. 70 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Dude in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 11.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.50 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Total Rs. 48.75 cr.

The business saw a bigger uptick in Tamil Nadu yesterday, as the film jumped by over 20 per cent from Sunday. The film went close to hitting the Rs. 10 crore mark yesterday. Since the weekend was in the pre-Diwali period, a big centre like Chennai was still collecting well, but the business was low in the smaller centres. Yesterday, these centres came on board as well, with the film seeing big jumps. A territory like Madurai saw a nearly 50 per cent jump from Sunday. The total collections in the state now stand at over Rs. 31 crore. It should be closing in on Rs. 40 crore today and aim for Rs. 47-48 crore first week. From there, the film can target Rs. 70 crore plus for the full run.

The film is collecting well outside Tamil Nadu as well, although APTS could probably have held better from the start it had. The collection has fallen sharply, and at this rate, the film is going to end below Dragon despite the opening day being nearly 3x.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dude in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 31.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.50 cr. APTS Rs. 11.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 2.35 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.40 cr. Total Rs. 48.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Tops 200cr in Karnataka Making it 4th State with a Double Century Grosser