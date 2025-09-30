EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Jai Mehta’s next tentatively titled Pralay; Zombie Film in post-apocalyptic world

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranveer Singh is discussing a Zombie film with Jai Mehta with the intent to take it on floors in 2026. We also informed our readers that the film will be produced by Applause Entertainment, and the pre-production work is going on in full swing. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh and Jai Mehta have tentatively locked a title for this Zombie based post-apocalyptic film.

A source shares, “Ranveer Singh’s next is tentatively titled Pralay. The title is in sync with the world of the film, which is hit by an unexpected disaster – both natural and mad-made. While the world of Pralay is unlike anything seen before, the film is more of a human story based on how far can a man go to save his family in the most difficult circumstances.” The source further informs that Ranveer is extremely kicked by the script and is discussing several aspects on a day-to-day basis with Jai Mehta and the team of writers.

The source adds, “Ranveer is expected to start shooting for the Jai Mehta film from the second half of 2026 once he wraps up shooting for Don 3. It’s a film that requires prolonged pre-production, as the makers will be aiming to create a complete new world. The tone of the film is on the lines of World War Z and I Am A Legend, where the leading man has to fight multiple evils for the sake of his family.” We hear, the makers are looking to cast a top A-List actor to play the female lead alongside Ranveer Singh.

Talking of Ranveer, the actor is presently gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar, and follows it up with Don 3. The actor is continuing to read multiple other scripts, and is looking to have a formidable line-up in place for the second half of this decade. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa and Supriya Pathak join Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in Sooraj Barjatya’s next