Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae hangs out with Shah Rukh Khan in unbelievable crossover: ‘Honored to be with...’

Our two worlds have collided! On October 18, South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae shared an update that has the potential to break the internet! He uploaded a new selfie, and while that alone may not be something out of the ordinary, the person beside him shocked everyone. None other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sat beside him, smiling at the camera.

Two legends, one frame. Lee Jung Jae shared the photo with his 7.4 million followers on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Honored to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk”, tagging the Indian actor’s Instagram account. We wonder if King Khan will follow him next or reshare the image with his own 48.6 million followers.

This meeting between the two widely beloved actors likely happened during their visit to Saudi Arabia recently. The special event was graced with the presence of the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, who engaged in a clear show of camaraderie on the stage. Other attendees of the event include popular YouTuber Mr. Beast, Shaquille O'Neal, iShowSpeed, Novak Djokovic, Gary Vaynerchuk, and more.

The only other Korean celebrities at the venue included actor Lee Byung Hun and director Yoon Je Kyoon. Conducted on October 16 and 17 in Riyadh, the event saw them engage in meaningful as well as entertaining conversations about building each of their careers and exchanging ideas.

In fact, speaking about the possibility of a joint project between the Khans, SRK shared that, “It will be a dream if the three of us are together,” to which Salman Khan retorted in laughter, “Try and say that here that nobody can afford us three in a film together.” Getting along the fun exchange, the Chalte Chalte star added, “I don’t want to say it in Saudi, because everybody will get up and say, Habibi, Habibi, done, done, done,” making everyone burst into laughter.

