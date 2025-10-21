Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrate their 1st Diwali after marriage, share romantic pics

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024. As they inch closer to a year of married life, the couple celebrated their first Diwali together, appearing all smiles. Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared a series of images, enjoying the festivities alongside her husband.

While Sobhita donned a dark purple velvet outfit, Chay opted for a beige-colored kurta for the festive occasion. They looked every bit royal together in Diwali photos.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrate 1st Diwali together

For those unfamiliar, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got married a year ago in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad. The joyous occasion was attended by several celebrities from the Telugu film fraternity who came to bless the newlyweds.

Recently, Amala Akkineni reflected on her role as a mother-in-law to Sobhita and Akhil Akkineni's wife, Zainab Ravdjee. In a conversation with the YouTube channel Aval Vikatan, the Shiva actress revealed that she has wonderful daughters-in-law, describing them as delightful and adding that they help her relive fond memories.

The veteran actress mentioned that, although they are very busy, they enjoy spending time together whenever they get the chance, and she stated that she is not a needy mother-in-law.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the romantic action thriller Thandel, co-starring Sai Pallavi. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie tells the story of Raju, a fisherman from the Srikakulam region who finds solace in his profession and the love he shares with Sathya, also known as Bujji Thalli.

However, Raju's life takes a turn when his fishing vessel accidentally crosses into Pakistani waters due to a storm, leading to his imprisonment. The story centers around how the brave fisherman escapes from the enemy forces and reunites with his love.

In addition to the main cast, the film features Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and many others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on the tentatively titled NC24, an adventure film in which he is expected to play the role of an explorer.

On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala is set to appear in director Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam, a sci-fi gangster drama co-starring Lubber Pandhu fame Dinesh.

