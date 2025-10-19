Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 battles pre-Diwali, nets Rs. 3.75 crore on 3rd Saturday

Kantara: Chapter 1 witnessed muted growth on its third Saturday, collecting Rs. 3.75 crore net. A better spike was expected today. The reason behind this nominal jump is the pre-Diwali festivities. The movie will now end its third weekend at the Rs. 10 crore mark. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 has reached Rs 160.75 crore net at the Hindi box office.

The Rishab Shetty starrer will now need to demonstrate strong trends after the Laxmi Puja day, competing with Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, to reach the Rs 200 crore mark in Hindi. Otherwise, it will end up somewhere around Rs. 180 - 190 crore net.

The movie might not have performed like other South Indian breakout sequels such as Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2, but it still did a commendable job. At one point, it seemed that the mythological epic saga would end up around the Rs 150 crore mark; however, it raised expectations with promising trends. It is now on track to surpass the lifetime earnings of Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, and War 2.

Day-wise box office collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi

Day Net Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 160.75 cr.

Kantara: Chapter 1 released in cinemas alongside Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. However, it remained unaffected by the clash and has maintained a good lead over its rival release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Thamma sells 15,000 tickets in advance in top National Chains; Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna starrer battles Pre Diwali