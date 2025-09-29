EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Dhurandhar team to launch first song on Diwali; Triptii Dimri set to play Parveen Babi

Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios created an impact on the digital world by launching the first look of Dhurandhar on Ranveer Singh’s birthday in July. The first look teaser presented Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal like never before, and ever since, there have been several speculations on the status quo of Dhurandhar. While the shoot for the film is expected to be wrapped up by October 15, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that team Dhurandhar is all set to launch the first song on the occasion of Diwali.

A source shares, “The first song of Dhurandhar is a promotional number picturized on the entire cast, intercut with the film footage with Ranveer Singh and co.. The idea is to launch it around the festive period of Diwali, to reconfirm the arrival of the film on December 5, 2025. Until and unless there is an unexpected delay in the on-going schedule, the film is confirmed for a December release. At the moment, all the plans are being made keeping December release in mind. The song will be followed by a theatrical trailer in the month of November.”

Dhurandhar marks the return of Ranveer Singh on the big screen after the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. That’s not all, there’s another report that industry is buzzing with. If sources are to be believed, Triptii Dimri is all set to play Parveen Babi on the big screen. According to reliable sources, Triptii Dimri begins shooting for the Parveen Babi biopic produced by Sneha Rajani towards the first quarter of 2026.

“It is being developed as a limited-edition series for Netflix with Shonali Bose as the director. The idea is to take it on floors by March 2026,” the source informs. The Parveen Babi biopic is currently in the pre-production stage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

