Our Beloved Summer star Park Jin Joo announces November marriage to non-celebrity boyfriend

Park Jin Joo is off the market! Continuing the series of Korean actors tying the knot with their secret partners in 2025, she is the latest one to announce the decision to get married. The news has come as a surprise to her fans and they have all poured in lots of congratulatory messages to the star. Her agency shared the happy news via a statement and informed them of her decision to keep it away from the public eye owing to the non-celebrity status of her fiancé. The identity of her boyfriend remains a secret.

Park Jin Joo to get married this November 30, 2025

Here’s how Park Jin Joo’s management announced the decision of her upcoming marriage to her fans.

“Hello. This is PRAIN TPC.

We would like to sincerely thank everyone who have always given actress Park Jin Joo their love and affection. We are pleased to share the joyful news that she will soon begin a new chapter in her life.

On November 30, actress Park Jin Joo will promise to walk the rest of her life with her longtime partner, as she shares deep trust with him.

The wedding will be held at a private location in Seoul with the presence of only close friends and family from both sides. As the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, we ask for understanding that the ceremony will be very personal.

Even after her marriage, Park Jin Joo will continue to dedicatedly work on good projects and greet you as an actress. Once again, we sincerely thank everyone for the love and support, and ask for warm congratulations and encouragement as she embarks on this new beginning.

Thank you.”

Park Jin Joo adds to other Korean celebrities like Kim Jong Kook, Kim Yoon Hye, Kwon Yul, Kim Jong Min, Eun Ji Won, Jo Se Ho, and more, who have chosen to stay mum about the identity of their partners.

