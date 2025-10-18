Kantara Chapter 1 Third Friday Box Office Collections: Inching Closer to 600cr in India

Kantara Chapter 1 started its third week with Rs. 9.25-9.50 crore approx yesterday. The drop from the 2nd Friday is around 65 per cent, which is a bit steep. The drop was steepest in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states at over 70 per cent due to the arrival of Diwali releases. Karnataka was better at 60 per cent.

The Hindi belt held the best with a 50 per cent week-on-week drop, remaining on par with the previous day. Since there was no release in Hindi this week, the film could have shown some growth from Thursday. However, with the pre-Diwali effect getting in, that probably kept it from doing so.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 383.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 168.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. Total Rs. 561.25 cr.

The total box office gross in India now stands at Rs. 561 crore. The third weekend is headed for Rs. 42-45 crore, which will put it just under Rs. 600 crore by Sunday. In the context of challenging Chhaava as the highest grossing film of the year, it would have been preferable to be over Rs. 600 crore. That would have required a Rs. 10-11 crore Friday, but it fell slightly short. Regardless, it isn’t too far off, and it could easily make up for it during the Diwali period.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 185.00 cr. APTS Rs. 91.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 54.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 47.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 183.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 561.25 cr.

