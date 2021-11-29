Bollywood Box Office clocks 13 crore on Sunday with Antim: The Final Truth, Satyameva Jayate 2 & Sooryavanshi

Antim: The Final Truth recorded healthy collections on Sunday as the third day figure have come in the range of Rs 7.75 crore, taking the opening weekend biz of this gangster drama to Rs 18.05 crore. It’s a decent weekend for this Aayush Sharma vehicle driven by Salman Khan, which is made on a limited budget and all the eyes are now on the crucial Monday test.

Monday in the range of Rs 3 crore would give the film the legs to record a healthy trend on the weekend and close the first week biz a little under Rs 30 crore. It would then boil down to the second weekend, as the Mahesh Manjrekar directed film will be on a journey to get closer to the half century figure to emerge the second successful film of the pandemic after Sooryavanshi. The biz is driven by Maharashtra with Gujarat and Delhi finally coming into picture on Sunday.

The second release of the week, Satyameva Jayate 2, clocked Rs 3 crore on Sunday taking the four-day total to approximately Rs 10.00 crore. The film was a low opener and stayed low throughout the weekend, which is a sign of rejection from the audience. Bihar was the best faring circuit for SMJ 2, where it even scored better showcasing than Antim. The Milap Zaveri directorial doesn’t stand a chance to emerge a successful venture, and it now remains to be seen if the lifetime of SMJ 2 can go past the opening day biz of Satyameva Jayate 1.

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi, fronted by Akshay Kumar, continued with it’s glorious run at the box-office as it clocked Rs 2.05 crore on its 24th day. The total biz of Sooryavanshi now stands at Rs 189.12 crore, which is simply fantastic in the pandemic times. The aggregate total of this entertainer is the highest for a Bollywood film in last 20 months, and there’s a strong possibility of this being the highest grosser of 2021 with only probable competitor being the Ranveer Singh fronted 83’ directed by Kabir Khan. There is still an outside chance for Sooryavanshi to breach past the Rs 200 crore mark, but it’s all wait and watch on the biz of every single day going forward. It’s a true-blue success, a clean hit, in-fact, a super hit at the ticket window with all stakeholders being in profits.

The aggregate total of these 3 films on Sunday was around Rs 13 crore, which is again a good result bringing some smile on the face of exhibitors, who have seen a dull phase for the longest time.

