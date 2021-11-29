Antim Box Office Collections: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma record the 2nd biggest opening weekend of pandemic

Antim: The Final Truth has shown an upward trajectory at the box office over its opening weekend as the film has put up a three-day total in the range of Rs 18.00 crore. The Mahesh Manjrekar directed film, featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, opened at Rs 4.75 crore, followed by a Saturday and Sunday of Rs 5.55 and Rs 7.60 crore (estimate) respectively.

Maharashtra, & Gujarat are the best fairing circuits for Antim followed by Delhi and Punjab.

The film has been released on nearly 3200 screens with 10,000 shows per day and the rise in collections over the weekend is a result of positive talk in it’s target audience. There is still ample gas left in its tank and it’s all on the crucial Monday test now. The gangster drama will be looking at figures’ upwards of Rs 3 crore to sail safely at the box-office in the longer run and emerge a successful venture.

The film should be looking at lifetime figures around Rs 50 crore for the time being to be termed a theatrical success and if it attains that or not depends on the hold in collections on Monday. While the film stayed low in the single screens on Friday and Saturday, they came up in a big way on Sunday. The final Sunday figures can be marginally higher too in the vicinity of Rs 7.75 crore as the small centers did contribute well to the biz on the third day. The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, have contributed Rs 6.75 crore over the weekend.

The opening weekend of Antim is the second biggest in the last 20 months with Sooryavanshi holding the top spot by a big margin. The three-day biz of Antim is higher than the other major releases in the midst of pandemic – Roohi, Mumbai Saga, Saina, Bell Bottom (No show in Maharashtra), Thalaivii and Satyameva Jayate 2. It’s expected to hold the second spot until the release of 83’ in Christmas as neither Tadap, nor Chadigarh Kare Aashiqui will come close to this 18-crore figure over the weekend.

While the overall weekend biz could have been higher by 20%, these are yet decent to good figures given that no film apart from Sooryavanshi has got going at the box-office. In-fact, Antim is the first non-event film to have recorded some sort of initial in the pandemic period of the last 20 months. This has happened despite this not being a conventional Salman Khan film, wherein he is on screen for 90% of the narrative. And out and out Salman film, for that matter, even Radhe, would have recorded a much bigger opening weekend, and considering all factors – ranging from sharing shows with SMJ 2, the genre, and Salman’s 55-minute screen time – this is actually a decent opening weekend, giving the film a platform to trend on weekdays.

The film has emerged a clear winner in the clash with Satyameva Jayate 2. While prior to the release, the John Abraham film had an edge over this gangster drama due to favorable genre, franchise value and bigger budget, it’s eventually Antim that has surprised the trade by emerging a clear winner in this aspect. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for in-depth reporting on Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2 and more.

