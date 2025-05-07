Box Office: 10 Things I Hate About You’s 1999 run revisited amid talk of new sequel honoring Heath Ledger

More than two decades after it became a definitive teen movie, 10 Things I Hate About You is reportedly making a comeback, this time with a modern twist and a heartfelt tribute. Director Gil Junger, who helmed the original, recently told People that a new sequel to the beloved romantic comedy is in development, aiming to honor the late Heath Ledger, who starred in the original 1999 film. The film will be called 10 Things I Hate About Dating.

Junger, 70, shared exclusively with the aforementioned outlet that the upcoming movie is being co-written with Naya Elle James and produced alongside Andrew Lazar, who was attached to the original. While not yet greenlit, the project is being envisioned as the first in a trilogy, followed by 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

The new film will draw inspiration from Molière's 1666 play The Misanthrope, much like the original took cues from Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. Unlike the first film's focus on high school kids, 10 Things I Hate About Dating is aimed at a thirty-something audience, exploring modern adult relationships with the same wit and emotional resonance.

Junger expressed interest in bringing back original cast members for cameos or even significant roles, particularly Julia Stiles, whose portrayal of Kat Stratford became iconic. He also hopes to see Larry Miller reprise his role as the overprotective father. One name sorely missing will be Ledger's, and Junger confirmed plans to include a tribute to the late star in the sequel, calling it a beautiful idea.

The original film starred Stiles, Ledger, Larisa Oleynik, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, and others, and was a significant milestone in the late '90s teenage movie boom. Released in March 1999, 10 Things I Hate About You grossed USD 8.3 million in its opening weekend and finished its box office run with a global haul of USD 53.7 million.

The film's legacy spans beyond the screen, having inspired a TV series and an upcoming Broadway musical. As Junger revisits the world he brought to life a quarter century ago, he reflects on the film's enduring impact and the joy of sharing it with his now-grown kids.

"It was amazing," he said, recalling a recent anniversary screening. "To see how this film still connects with people—it's a beautiful thing."

