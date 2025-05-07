10 Things I Hate About You Confirms Sequel Trilogy; Everything We Know From Title to Release Plans

It is safe to assume that the fans of the classic 10 Things I Hate About You may rejoice and also get hit with nostalgia in the future because the venture’s trilogy will reportedly see the light of day.

Gil Junger, who helped the above-mentioned venture, talked about the same during his conversation with People magazine. The director shared that he was working on the follow-up trilogy with the original 100 Things producer, Andrew Lazar.

The first film is titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating, the follow-up is named 10 Things I Hate About Marriage, and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

He told the outlet that 10 Things I Hate About Dating is “definitively in the works as a feature film,” adding,. “We’re developing it right now.”

The filmmaker also stated that he would “love” to collaborate again with Julia Stiles, who starred in the OG 1999 venture. He reasoned that her character, Kat Stratford, truly “spoke to young women in a powerful way.”

Additionally, Junger also revealed that Larry Miller, who played Kat’s father, is a possible returning cast member. He also went on to confess not thinking much about casting as of now.

Junger added, “If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I’d love [that].”

For the unversed, the original 1999 movie also starred Heath Ledger (who passed away in 2008) as Patrick Verona, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Cameron James, Larisa Oleynik as Bianca Stratford, and others.

When Junger was asked if he would utilize the upcoming ventures to honor the late star, Ledger’s life, he said that, according to him, it's “a beautiful idea and the answer is now going to be yes… He deserves to be loved.”

